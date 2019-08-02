< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexually abusing women, girls Kelly pleads not guilty to sexually abusing women, girls</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-421784763" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexually abusing women, girls&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/r-kelly-to-appear-in-nyc-court-on-sex-charges-1" data-title="R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexually abusing women, girls" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/r-kelly-to-appear-in-nyc-court-on-sex-charges-1" addthis:title="R. NEW YORK (AP) - Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty Friday to federal charges he sexually abused women and girls who attended his concerts as his lawyers continued to label the alleged victims disgruntled "groupies."

A sullen-looking Kelly appeared in a Brooklyn courtroom where a magistrate judge also denied his request for bail, agreeing with prosecutors that he's a flight risk and danger to public safety. His defense attorneys, who argued he should be released so he could better fight the charges, said they would appeal the ruling.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, is accused of using his fame to recruit young women and girls into illegal sexual activity. Kelly pleaded not guilty Friday to <strong><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/r-kelly-arrested-in-chicago-on-federal-sex-trafficking-charges-reports-say" target="_blank">federal charges he sexually abused women and girls</a></strong> who attended his concerts as his lawyers continued to label the alleged victims disgruntled "groupies."</p><p>A sullen-looking Kelly appeared in a Brooklyn courtroom where a magistrate judge also denied his request for bail, agreeing with prosecutors that he's a flight risk and danger to public safety. His defense attorneys, who argued he should be released so he could better fight the charges, said they would appeal the ruling.</p><p>Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, is accused of using his fame to recruit young women and girls into illegal sexual activity. Prosecutors say he isolated them from friends and family and demanded they call him "Daddy."</p><p>On Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes argued against bail by saying Kelly and his inner circle had a history of paying off and intimidating potential witnesses in past sexual misconduct cases.</p><p>Geddes said witnesses were told "they had the option of choosing his side or the other side."</p><p>If freed, she said, "There's a serious risk he'll attempt to obstruct justice."</p><p>The New York City hearing followed Kelly's arrest last month in a separate Chicago case accusing him of engaging in child pornography. He was to be returned to Chicago, where he remains jailed with a decision still pending on where he could face trial.</p><p>Kelly, 52, is charged in New York with exploiting five victims, identified only as "Jane Does." According to court papers, they include one he met while she was a radio station intern in about 2004 and another at one of his concerts in 2015.</p><p>Prosecutors allege Kelly sometimes arranged for some victims to meet him on the road for illegal sex. He had one victim travel in 2017 to a show on Long Island, New York, where he had unprotected sex with her without telling her "he had contracted an infectious venereal disease," in violation of New York law, they say.</p><p>A defense filing said Kelly's alleged victims were regulars at his shows who made it known they "were dying to be with him." They only started accusing him of abuse years later when public sentiment shifted in the #MeToo era, his lawyers said.</p><p>The accusers "are groupies," defense attorney Douglas Anton said outside court Friday. "There's no way around it." At the time, his client was merely "leading a touring musician's life," he added.</p><p>The arraignment was attended by two women who recently lived with Kelly. They declined to speak with reporters. Those in the gallery also included a woman wearing a "Free R. Cook County sheriff's officer charged in fatal crash

Posted Aug 06 2019 03:28PM CDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 03:47PM CDT

A Cook County sheriff's police officer has been charged with reckless homicide for a crash that killed two sisters who were on their way home from work last year in north suburban Niles.

Officer Thomas M. Nortman, 48, was charged Tuesday with one count each of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving for the Sept. 6, 2018, crash at Dempster Street and Harlem Avenue in Niles, according to a statement from Niles police.

Nortman was driving a squad car eastbound on Dempster Street at 5:47 a.m. when it hit the passenger side of a Honda, which was southbound on Harlem Avenue, police said. Nortman, 48, was charged Tuesday with one count each of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving for the Sept. 6, 2018, crash at Dempster Street and Harlem Avenue in Niles, according to a statement from Niles police.</p><p>Nortman was driving a squad car eastbound on Dempster Street at 5:47 a.m. when it hit the passenger side of a Honda, which was southbound on Harlem Avenue, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/teens-stole-boys-candy-duct-taped-him-to-pole-in-suburbs" title="Boys lied about teens stealing candy, taping child to pole in suburbs, police say" data-articleId="422455157" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Boys lied about teens stealing candy, taping child to pole in suburbs, police say

Posted Aug 06 2019 01:00PM CDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 03:44PM CDT

Two children have admitted to police that they made up a story about one of them being robbed and taped to a pole by a pair of teenagers Monday at a park in northwest suburban Huntley.

The brothers, 6 and 8, originally told police were using outdoor fitness equipment about 1 p.m. at a park near the Stingray Bay water park, 12219 Lois Lane in Huntley, when two teenage boys approached them on bikes, according to a statement from Huntley police.

The children claimed one of the teens grabbed the older boy's wrist, took his candy and duct taped his wrist to a pole on the fitness equipment, police said. The younger boy went to get a park employee, who cut the tape and contacted the boys' mother. The younger boy went to get a park employee, who cut the tape and contacted the boys’ mother.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/boy-9-killed-in-gary-hit-and-run" title="Boy, 9, killed in Gary hit-and-run" data-articleId="422438218" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gary%20police%20car%20THUMB_1565105618840.jpg_7575784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gary%20police%20car%20THUMB_1565105618840.jpg_7575784_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gary%20police%20car%20THUMB_1565105618840.jpg_7575784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gary%20police%20car%20THUMB_1565105618840.jpg_7575784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gary%20police%20car%20THUMB_1565105618840.jpg_7575784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Markese Jones, 9,&nbsp;killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bike Sunday in Gary, Indiana. (Photo Credit: Gary Police Department via Facebook)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Boy, 9, killed in Gary hit-and-run

Posted Aug 06 2019 10:36AM CDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 11:14AM CDT

A 9-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bike Sunday in Gary, Indiana.

Several children were riding bicycles southbound in the northbound lanes of Broadway south of I-80/94 about 10 p.m. when one of them, Markese Jones, was hit by a vehicle, according to Gary police and the Lake County coroner's office.

The vehicle, a Buick with tinted windows and large black rims, continued north on Broadway and took the ramp to westbound I-80/94, police said. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="1153274478_1565131577479-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Illinois man travels to El Paso and Dayton to make crosses for shooting victims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-in-california-looking-for-the-owner-of-a-massive-stuffed-pig-found-abandoned"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A picture of the giant stuffed pig that was found abandoned at a local Metrolink station. (Photo by Ventura County Sheriff's Office)" title="stuffed pig 1_1565134113005.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies in California looking for the owner of a massive stuffed pig found abandoned</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/lawmaker-says-taps-act-can-stop-future-massacres"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/tapsact_1565133525246_7577124_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="tapsact_1565133525246-408795.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lawmaker says TAPS Act can stop future massacres</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pet-sitter-caught-on-video-slamming-puppy-to-the-ground"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/ugc_dogthrownsplit_080619_1565130516055_7576845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Surveillance video stills show the moment a pet sitter violently threw a puppy to the ground inside its Victorville home. (Photo credit: The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation)" title="ugc_dogthrownsplit_080619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pet sitter caught on video slamming puppy to the ground</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-in-california-looking-for-the-owner-of-a-massive-stuffed-pig-found-abandoned" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;picture&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;giant&#x20;stuffed&#x20;pig&#x20;that&#x20;was&#x20;found&#x20;abandoned&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;local&#x20;Metrolink&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;station&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ventura&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Deputies in California looking for the owner of a massive stuffed pig found abandoned</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/walgreens-to-shut-200-us-stores-as-part-of-cost-cutting-plan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/23/GETTY_walgreens_042319_1556043541732_7146320_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/23/GETTY_walgreens_042319_1556043541732_7146320_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/23/GETTY_walgreens_042319_1556043541732_7146320_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/23/GETTY_walgreens_042319_1556043541732_7146320_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/23/GETTY_walgreens_042319_1556043541732_7146320_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walgreens to shut 200 US stores as part of cost-cutting plan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/lawmaker-says-taps-act-can-stop-future-massacres" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/tapsact_1565133525246_7577124_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/tapsact_1565133525246_7577124_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/tapsact_1565133525246_7577124_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/tapsact_1565133525246_7577124_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/tapsact_1565133525246_7577124_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawmaker says TAPS Act can stop future massacres</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pet-sitter-caught-on-video-slamming-puppy-to-the-ground" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/ugc_dogthrownsplit_080619_1565130516055_7576845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/ugc_dogthrownsplit_080619_1565130516055_7576845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/ugc_dogthrownsplit_080619_1565130516055_7576845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/ugc_dogthrownsplit_080619_1565130516055_7576845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/ugc_dogthrownsplit_080619_1565130516055_7576845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance&#x20;video&#x20;stills&#x20;show&#x20;the&#x20;moment&#x20;a&#x20;pet&#x20;sitter&#x20;violently&#x20;threw&#x20;a&#x20;puppy&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;ground&#x20;inside&#x20;its&#x20;Victorville&#x20;home&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;The&#x20;Animal&#x20;Hope&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Wellness&#x20;Foundation&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pet sitter caught on video slamming puppy to the ground</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/girl-15-missing-from-chicago-4" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/Screen-Shot-2019-08-06-at-5.41.50-PM_1565133523597_7577047_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/Screen-Shot-2019-08-06-at-5.41.50-PM_1565133523597_7577047_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/Screen-Shot-2019-08-06-at-5.41.50-PM_1565133523597_7577047_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/Screen-Shot-2019-08-06-at-5.41.50-PM_1565133523597_7577047_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/Screen-Shot-2019-08-06-at-5.41.50-PM_1565133523597_7577047_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 15, missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More 