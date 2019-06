Police are warning Gold Coast residents to be alert after several people were robbed in May and June.

In each case, someone approached people from behind and grabbed their cell phones or purses from their hands, according to an alert from Chicago police. The suspects would then drive off in a white vehicle with tinted windows or a gray Ford vehicle.

The robberies happened in the afternoon and evening hours:

May 28 in the 200 block of East Pearson Street;

May 31 in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive;

June 3 in the 100 block of East Oak Street;

June 3 in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street;

June 3 in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive; and

June 6 in the first block of East Oak Street.

Police describe the suspects as one or two males between 14 and 18 years old, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-10 and weighing between 130 and 160 pounds. Two females between 17 and 21 years old, standing 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6 and weighing between 130 and 160 pounds are also described in the robberies.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.