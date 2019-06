- Police are warning fast-food restaurants about a pair of robberies in Bronzeville on the South Side.

In each incident, a man enters a fast-food restaurant, leaves a note on the counter announcing a robbery, takes money from the cash register and leaves on foot. In one case the handle of a black gun was seen, Chicago police said.

Both robberies happened in the evening hours, police said. The first one happened on May 13 in the 5400 block of South Wentworth Avenue and the other on June 2 in the 700 block of East 47th Street.

The alleged robber is described as a male standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 and weighing between 180 and 190 pounds, police said. He was also wearing gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.