- Police are warning Little Village residents on the Southwest Side to be aware of their surroundings following a pair of robberies reported in May.

In both incidents, the robbers approached the person and took property by force, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies took place on May 8 and May 17, both in the 2100 block of South Central Park Avenue, police said. The first incident happened at 4:30 p.m. and the second at 12:10 a.m.

Police described the robbers as four males between the ages of 12 and 18.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.