A Round Lake Beach woman was arrested Friday for allegedly pimping a 15-year-old girl who she had legal guardianship over.

Sheila Johnston, 33, was charged with felony trafficking of a minor for involuntary sexual servitude and promoting juvenile prostitution, as well as misdemeanor prostitution, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, Johnston posted an online advertisement attempting to sell the girl for sex, the sheriff’s office said. Undercover sheriff’s detectives saw the post and opened communication with Johnston, who allegedly agreed to offer up both the girl and herself.

Johnston took the girl to a hotel in Waukegan, where she met an undercover detective who she thought was a customer, the sheriff’s office said. She was taken into custody while the girl was taken into protective custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Johnston is due in court Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.