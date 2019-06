- Ryan Patterson | Cook County sheriff’s office

A man is accused of dragging a woman to a wooded area in a forest preserve and then sexually assaulting her near northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

Ryan Patterson, 27, of Schaumburg, is charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Patterson allegedly attacked a 48-year-old woman May 30 on a trail in the Arthur L. Janura Forest Preserve, the sheriff’s office said. He threw her cellphone away, dragged her to a wooded area and sexually assaulted her.

Patterson was taken into custody Tuesday and his bond was set at $150,000 at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.

Sheriff’s police said there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information should call sheriff’s detectives at 708-865-4896.