<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413900888" data-article-version="1.0">School bus driver charged with sexually abusing children in suburban Chicago</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:13PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:14PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLAND PARK (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A school bus driver in the south suburbs is accused of sexually abusing several of his passengers in Orland Park.</p><p>Arnold Monteclar, 57, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of misdemeanor battery, Orland Park police said in a statement.</p><p>Monteclar allegedly made inappropriate contact over the clothing with five male passengers — all between the age of 7 and 11 years old — on his bus route in Orland School District 135, police said.</p><p>The incidents were brief encounters as the students exited and entered the bus, and happened randomly between March and May, police said. The school district learned of the allegations and immediately removed Monteclar from his route, police said. Orland Park police were notified of the abuse on May 30.</p><p>After an investigation, officers arrested Monteclar on Wednesday at his home in Monee, police said.</p><p>Cook County Judge John J. Mahoney set Monteclar’s bail at $1 million at the Bridgeview courthouse, and scheduled his next court date for July 15, according to county records. 2 charged in daytime robbery on Bloomingdale Trail

Two men are accused of committing a robbery on the Bloomingdale Trail on the West Side.

Aureliano Holguin Jr., 20, of Hermosa, is charged with two counts of robbery, Chicago police said. Justin Munoz, 18, of Englewood, is charged with one count of robbery.

They allegedly approached two people on the trail about noon Wednesday and began fighting with them, Chicago police said. 2 in suburban Chicago found guilty of conspiracy to give ISIS support

Two suburban Chicago men accused of giving cellphones to an undercover FBI agent to be used as detonators for bombs have been convicted of conspiracy to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

Edward Schimenti and Joseph D. Jones, both 37 and from Zion, Illinois, were convicted Thursday after a four-week trial in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

Judge Andrea Wood allowed the men's attorneys to present an entrapment defense. Jones' lawyer, Patrick Boyle, said after the verdict that he was "disappointed" jurors rejected the defense's argument. The man who was the target was also shot but survived. Chicago man sentenced to 35 years in prison for police dispatcher's death

A man convicted of murder last year in the death of a Chicago dispatcher who wasn't the intended target has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Yvonne Nelson had just stepped out of a coffee shop near Chicago Police Department headquarters when Javion Harris shot her in May 2016. 2 charged in daytime robbery on Bloomingdale Trail

Two men are accused of committing a robbery on the Bloomingdale Trail on the West Side.

Aureliano Holguin Jr., 20, of Hermosa, is charged with two counts of robbery, Chicago police said. Justin Munoz, 18, of Englewood, is charged with one count of robbery.

They allegedly approached two people on the trail about noon Wednesday and began fighting with them, Chicago police said. They left after stealing their property, but were arrested soon after. Most Recent

Church holds street mass for peace as CPS students start summer break

Alderman Carrie Austin cancels ward meeting after feds raid her office

2 in suburban Chicago found guilty of conspiracy to give ISIS support

Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings

Chicago man sentenced to 35 years in prison for police dispatcher's death data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/street%20mass_1561085999842.jpg_7428905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/street%20mass_1561085999842.jpg_7428905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/street%20mass_1561085999842.jpg_7428905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/street%20mass_1561085999842.jpg_7428905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Church holds street mass for peace as CPS students start summer break</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/alderman-carrie-austin-cancels-ward-meeting-after-feds-raid-her-office" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/carrie%20austin_1561085906716.jpg_7428904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/carrie%20austin_1561085906716.jpg_7428904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/carrie%20austin_1561085906716.jpg_7428904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/carrie%20austin_1561085906716.jpg_7428904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/carrie%20austin_1561085906716.jpg_7428904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alderman Carrie Austin cancels ward meeting after feds raid her office</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/2-in-suburban-chicago-found-guilty-of-conspiracy-to-give-isis-support" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/12/17858202_10156103894168289_486442310_o_1492017885734_3145060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/12/17858202_10156103894168289_486442310_o_1492017885734_3145060_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/12/17858202_10156103894168289_486442310_o_1492017885734_3145060_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/12/17858202_10156103894168289_486442310_o_1492017885734_3145060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/12/17858202_10156103894168289_486442310_o_1492017885734_3145060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joseph&#x20;D&#x2e;&#x20;Jones&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x2f;k&#x2f;a&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Yusuf&#x20;Abdulhaqq&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;and&#x20;Edward&#x20;Schimenti&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x2f;k&#x2f;a&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Abdul&#x20;Wali&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;pose&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;Islamic&#x20;State&#x20;flag&#x20;with&#x20;an&#x20;FBI&#x20;Confidential&#x20;Human&#x20;Source&#x20;&#x28;blurred&#x29;&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 in suburban Chicago found guilty of conspiracy to give ISIS support</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/senators-receive-classified-briefing-on-navy-ufo-sightings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;unidentified&#x20;flying&#x20;object&#x20;is&#x20;spotted&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;navy&#x20;pilot&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;recently&#x20;declassified&#x20;video&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Defense&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chicago-man-gets-35-years-in-police-dispatchers-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Javion%20Harris%20-%20Yvonne%20Nelson_1561080700051.jpg_7428520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Javion%20Harris%20-%20Yvonne%20Nelson_1561080700051.jpg_7428520_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Javion%20Harris%20-%20Yvonne%20Nelson_1561080700051.jpg_7428520_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Javion%20Harris%20-%20Yvonne%20Nelson_1561080700051.jpg_7428520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Javion%20Harris%20-%20Yvonne%20Nelson_1561080700051.jpg_7428520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago man sentenced to 35 years in prison for police dispatcher's death</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 