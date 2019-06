- The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a suspicious package that was received Monday at a post office in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

Chicago Police Department Bomb and Arson officers were called about 12:50 p.m. for reports of a package with some kind of residue on it at the U.S. Post Office Northtown Station, 3401 W. Devon Ave., according to Chicago police. The package was initially dropped in a mailbox in the 2600 block of West Devon.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said postal inspectors also responded to the scene, but that the investigation is primarily being handled by the Secret Service.

A Secret Service spokeswoman confirmed the agency is “is working with Chicago area law enforcement in an ongoing investigation” but declined to comment on the specifics of the incident.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials call at the post office, spokesman Larry Merritt said. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The scene was secured shortly after 2:30 p.m., but it was not immediately clear what was in the package, Merritt said.

The CPD Bomb and Arson Unit was called to the scene, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.