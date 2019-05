- A man and a teenage boy were wounded in a shooting Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side

Six people were in a vehicle heading east on I-290 at Morgan Street when the vehicle was hit by gunfire at 10:48 p.m., according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The 23-year-old man driving and a 16-year-old boy riding in the back seat were both shot, state police said. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with minor injuries.

None of the vehicle’s other occupants were hurt, state police said. All eastbound lanes of I-290 were closed at Damen until 2:01 a.m. Monday while authorities investigated.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 847-294-4400.