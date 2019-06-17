Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found Monday near a public housing development in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The package was found about 1:40 p.m. on the sidewalk near 29th and State streets, close to the Dearborn Homes, according to Chicago police. The police Bomb and Arson Unit was called to the scene.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said firefighters were called for a hazardous materials response, but the scene was secured by 3:22 p.m.