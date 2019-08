Bedford Park police investigate the scene after shots were fired outside of the Public Storage located in the 7000 block of South Cicero Ave. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Bedford Park police investigate the scene after shots were fired outside of the Public Storage located in the 7000 block of South Cicero Ave. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

- Bedford Park police responded to calls of shots fired at a Walmart Tuesday but did not find a shooter or any victims at the southwest suburban store.

Police received several calls of shots being fired about 8:25 p.m. at the Walmart in the 7000 block of South Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park police said. Several police departments responded to the location and conducted an extensive search of the store but found no shooter, victims or signs of an ongoing active shooting incident.

Officers then searched the surrounding areas of the store and found no victims or offenders, police said.

The incident comes days after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing over 20 people.

Bedford Park police are continuing to investigate the incident.