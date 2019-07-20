< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419384441" data-article-version="1.0">Skokie teen repeatedly stabbed friend after being accused of breaking truck: prosecutors</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 09:03PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/emmanuel-hernandez_1563674572599_7537637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/emmanuel-hernandez_1563674572599_7537637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/emmanuel-hernandez_1563674572599_7537637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/emmanuel-hernandez_1563674572599_7537637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Emmanuel Hernandez | Skokie police
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Emmanuel Hernandez | Skokie police </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419384441-419384416" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/emmanuel-hernandez_1563674572599_7537637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/emmanuel-hernandez_1563674572599_7537637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/emmanuel-hernandez_1563674572599_7537637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/emmanuel-hernandez_1563674572599_7537637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/emmanuel-hernandez_1563674572599_7537637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Emmanuel Hernandez | Skokie police
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Emmanuel Hernandez | Skokie police </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 09:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419384441" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SKOKIE, Ill. (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - A man was ordered held without bail Saturday after allegedly stabbing a friend multiple times during a dispute over a truck in north suburban Skokie.</p> <p>Emmanuel Hernandez, 18, is charged with felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery in the attack, which happened Thursday at Hernandez’s home in Skokie, according to Cook County prosecutors and court records.</p> <p>Hernandez, a 31-year-old man and Hernandez’s roommate were working on the truck Thursday at Hernandez’s home in the 4600 block of Oakton Street when it started raining, prosecutors said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hot Chicago weekend off to violent start, with 19 shot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 01:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 02:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A hot weekend in Chicago has gotten off to a violent start, with more than a dozen people wounded and two killed in shootings throughout the city.</p><p>WBBM-TV reports that 19 people were shot overnight, including six people who were wounded in a 3:30 a.m. shootout between two groups outside the Theater on the Lake in Lincoln Park, on the city's North Side.</p><p>Police say one group was leaving the lakefront and another was arriving when an argument started. Shots were fired by individuals in both groups. No arrests have been made.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/police-look-for-suspects-in-chicago-stabbing-that-hurt-pregnant-woman" title="Police look for suspects in Chicago stabbing that hurt pregnant woman" data-articleId="419315059" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/321_1563627495263_7537027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/321_1563627495263_7537027_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/321_1563627495263_7537027_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/321_1563627495263_7537027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/321_1563627495263_7537027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say these two people are wanted in a July 6, 2019 stabbing that wounded two people in the Loop. | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police look for suspects in Chicago stabbing that hurt pregnant woman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 07:57AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 07:58AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police have released photos of two suspects in a July 6 stabbing that wounded two people, including a pregnant woman.</p><p>Six people were waiting for a ride-share vehicle on a sidewalk in the first block of East Washington Street when the suspects pulled up in a vehicle and offered the group a ride, Chicago police said.</p><p>After an argument broke out at 11:25 p.m., the suspects got out their vehicle and started fighting with the group, police said. The man pulled out a knife and stabbed a man and pregnant 27-year-old woman in the abdomen, police said. Another person was hit in the face.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/6-wounded-in-shootout-outside-theater-on-the-lake-in-chicago" title="7 wounded in shootout outside Theater on the Lake in Chicago" data-articleId="419311010" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/11232_1563622292229_7536790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/11232_1563622292229_7536790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/11232_1563622292229_7536790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/11232_1563622292229_7536790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/11232_1563622292229_7536790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday night, in the first block of West Fullerton. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 