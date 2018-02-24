String of armed carjackings reported in Austin

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A string of armed carjackings has been reported this month in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

In all the incidents, the suspects have walked up to victims while they’re in or near their vehicles, pointed a handgun at them and taken the vehicle, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The carjackings happened:

about 4 a.m. on Feb. 14 in the 200 block of North Central;

about 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 in the 1100 block of North Lavergne;

about 11:15 a.m. on Monday in the 5700 block of West Chicago; and

about 11:20 p.m. on Monday in the 200 block of South Central.

Detailed descriptions of the group of suspects weren’t available.

Anyone with information about the carjackings was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.