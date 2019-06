- More than a dozen students were hospitalized after a boy sprayed a chemical irritant during lunch Monday at a Near North Side middle school.

The 12-year-old discharged the spray onto a breadstick on a dare at 12:52 p.m. in the cafeteria of Ogden International School of Chicago’s Jenner Campus, 1119 N. Cleveland Ave., according to Chicago police and fire officials.

About 30 children were checked out by paramedics at the school, the fire department said.

Thirteen were taken to hospitals, according to police. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

This is the latest in a series of aerosol discharges that have injured dozens of students at Chicago schools since late April. Twelve people were hurt by pepper spray May 22 at Hanson Park Elementary School on the Northwest Side.

Six of the incidents have occurred at Morgan Park High School, the most recent of which left 11 students hurt on May 8.