A McHenry man was charged with DUI Thursday after he crashed into a tree last February in unincorporated northwest suburban Cary.

Gregory Miller, 57, was driving under the influence of alcohol about 10:50 p.m. Feb. 28 when his Toyota Highlander veered off the road and hit a tree near the area of West Fox River Road and West Short Street, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Miller was pinned inside his vehicle for over an hour as crews worked to safely remove him, officials said. He was then airlifted to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries.

The Lake County state’s attorney’s office approved charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or greater and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Miller was issued a Notice to Appear for the charges and is awaiting a court date.