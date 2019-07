- A 32-year-old teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student in north suburban Skokie.

Mohammedimran A. Mulla is charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, attempted predatory sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

On July 5, Skokie police were alerted to an alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old student, the state’s attorney’s office said. Mulla, a teacher at Noor Learning Center, was arrested the next day.

He was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court July 30.