- One person was arrested Thursday when a pair barricaded themselves in a building after fleeing from a stolen vehicle on the Far South Side.

The incident began about 4:42 p.m. when police began following a stolen vehicle, Chicago police said.

Two males fled the vehicle and entered a building in the 11000 block of South Vernon in the Roseland neighborhood, police said. Witnesses told police at least one of the people who entered the building was armed.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and surrounded the building until 9:45 p.m. when one of the suspects was arrested, police said.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the second suspect, a police spokesman said.