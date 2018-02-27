Teen boy charged after making threat against Roselle high school on Snapchat

ROSELLE (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 16-year-old boy was charged with a pair of felonies after allegedly posting an online threat Friday against his high school in northwest suburban Roselle.

The boy allegedly used the social media platform Snapchat to make the threat against Lake Park High School, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. It was unclear which of the school’s two campuses the threat was lodged against.

Details about the nature of the threat weren’t immediately known.

Authorities alerted to the threat took the boy into custody on Monday, prosecutors said. He was charged with two felony counts of disorderly conduct.

During a Tuesday afternoon detention hearing, the teen was placed on home confinement until he appears in court on March 12, prosecutors said.

“We take any threat to the safety and security of our students, teachers and school personnel very seriously,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a statement. “With the recent tragedy of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School still fresh in our minds, we must do everything we can to ensure that students and teachers alike must never fear for their safety at school.”

“With fear in our classrooms, teachers can’t teach and students can’t learn,” Berlin added. “The case against this student epitomizes the need for parents to be involved and to monitor their children’s social media use.”