- A 15-year-old boy was stabbed by another student during a fight Friday at Saint Patrick High School in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

About 8:30 a.m., he was arguing with another boy, 16, inside the school, 5900 W. Belmont Ave., according to Chicago police.

During the argument, the older boy pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the 15-year-old in the left arm and shoulder, police said. The victim also suffered a cut to the right side of his head.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said. The suspect was taken into custody.

A police source said the argument may have been over property that the victim owed the attacker.

Jennifer Sloan, a spokeswoman for the school, called the fight “an isolated incident” in a statement issued Friday afternoon. She said school officials responded to the attack quickly and notified police.

“Administration is working closely with police officials to conduct a thorough investigation and will continue to do so to maintain a safe, secure learning environment for our students,” Sloan said in the statement.

Area North detectives are investigating.