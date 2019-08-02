< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Teen faces drug, weapons charges after Oak Brook traffic stop <strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 06:49AM CDT</span>
<strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 06:55AM CDT</span> (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - An 18-year-old Bellwood man is facing drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop in west suburban Oak Brook.</p> <p>Robert Chatman-Jones is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies, according to Oak Brook police.</p> <p>About 12:32 a.m. Sunday, an officer conducting radar enforcement on 22nd Street and Tower Drive stopped a Kia sedan for traveling 20 mph over the speed limit, police said.</p> <p>The officer detected “an odor of cannabis” from inside the car and searched the six passengers, police said.</p> <p>Chatman-Jones was allegedly in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver and 2 milligrams of Xanax bars in the back seat, police said.</p> <p>He was booked at the Oak Brook Police Department and taken to the DuPage County Jail to await a bond hearing.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 