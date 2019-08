- An 18-year-old Bellwood man is facing drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop in west suburban Oak Brook.

Robert Chatman-Jones is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies, according to Oak Brook police.

About 12:32 a.m. Sunday, an officer conducting radar enforcement on 22nd Street and Tower Drive stopped a Kia sedan for traveling 20 mph over the speed limit, police said.

The officer detected “an odor of cannabis” from inside the car and searched the six passengers, police said.

Chatman-Jones was allegedly in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver and 2 milligrams of Xanax bars in the back seat, police said.

He was booked at the Oak Brook Police Department and taken to the DuPage County Jail to await a bond hearing.