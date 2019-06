- A teenager was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 19-year-old man was walking with his mother on a sidewalk when he heard gunshots and started to run, Chicago police said. He was struck in the back and collapsed to the ground.

The shooting happened about 11:25 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said. Shell casings were found at a second scene in the 2400 block of West 71st Street.

Area Central detectives are investigating.