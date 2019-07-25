< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story420192334" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 Posted Jul 25 2019 08:12AM CDT
Video Posted Jul 25 2019 08:20AM CDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 08:20AM CDT data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/neiman-marcus-smash-grab_1564060503536_7547724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/neiman-marcus-smash-grab_1564060503536_7547724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/neiman-marcus-smash-grab_1564060503536_7547724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/neiman-marcus-smash-grab_1564060503536_7547724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/neiman-marcus-smash-grab_1564060503536_7547724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420192334-420192340" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/neiman-marcus-smash-grab_1564060503536_7547724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/neiman-marcus-smash-grab_1564060503536_7547724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/neiman-marcus-smash-grab_1564060503536_7547724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/neiman-marcus-smash-grab_1564060503536_7547724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/neiman-marcus-smash-grab_1564060503536_7547724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420192334" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Chicago police say three thieves smashed a display window of a high-end department store and stole three mannequins dressed from head to feet in designer clothes.</p> <p>Police say the theft occurred around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Neiman Marcus store on Chicago's Magnificent Mile.</p> <p>They say three people wearing hoodies pulled up to the store, smashed the window, threw the three mannequins wearing expensive clothes including shoes and bags into the back of an SUV and fled. At least two arms from the mannequins fell off during the theft and were left lying on the ground amid broken glass.</p> <p>The value of the clothing and other details haven't been released. &nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>8 killed, 40 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 06:15AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 06:18AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At least 48 people were shot — eight fatally — in incidents of gun violence within city limits over the weekend.</p><p>Shootings escalated as the weekend went on: Nine people were wounded Friday after 5 p.m., 15 were shot Saturday and Sunday saw 24 people shot.</p><p>On Sunday, 3-year-old boy died from what Chicago police said may be an accidental gunshot wound in South Deering.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/possible-shooting-reported-at-gilroy-garlic-festival" title="Police: 3 killed, 15 wounded, suspect shot dead at Gilroy Garlic Festival" data-articleId="420754661" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/Gilroy_police_provide_an_update_on_a_sho_0_7555401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/Gilroy_police_provide_an_update_on_a_sho_0_7555401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/Gilroy_police_provide_an_update_on_a_sho_0_7555401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/Gilroy_police_provide_an_update_on_a_sho_0_7555401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/Gilroy_police_provide_an_update_on_a_sho_0_7555401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gilroy police provide an update on a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 3 killed, 15 wounded, suspect shot dead at Gilroy Garlic Festival</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Duncan Sinfield</span>, <span class="author">Kristin J. Bender, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 08:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 08:05AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three people were killed by a gunman at the Gilroy Garlic Festival before police shot and killed him Sunday, the city's police chief said. </p><p>Police Chief Scot Smithee said a second suspect could be on the loose and dozens of officers are searching the area. Smithee said the suspect who was killed came into the festival through a nearby creek by cutting through a fence. His name and age were not released. </p><p>The names of the victims who were slain were also not released. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/four-shot-in-north-lawndale" title="Four people shot in front of Lawndale gas station a week after a shooting at same location" data-articleId="420766988" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/lawndale-gas-station-shooting-2_1564398432601_7555447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/lawndale-gas-station-shooting-2_1564398432601_7555447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/lawndale-gas-station-shooting-2_1564398432601_7555447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/lawndale-gas-station-shooting-2_1564398432601_7555447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/lawndale-gas-station-shooting-2_1564398432601_7555447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where four people were shot, Sunday night, in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt, in the Lawndale neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Four people shot in front of Lawndale gas station a week after a shooting at same location</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 10:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 06:08AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four people were shot in front of a gas station in Lawndale a week after a shooting occurred in the same location.</p><p>Similar to the shooting July 21, about 9:50 p.m., the group was gathered in front of a Shell gas station, 3942 W. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-s-lincoln-park-zoo-to-remain-free-until-2050" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/Lincoln%20Park%20Zoo%20lion_1497819767722_3584936_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/Lincoln%20Park%20Zoo%20lion_1497819767722_3584936_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/Lincoln%20Park%20Zoo%20lion_1497819767722_3584936_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/Lincoln%20Park%20Zoo%20lion_1497819767722_3584936_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/Lincoln%20Park%20Zoo%20lion_1497819767722_3584936_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lion&#x20;at&#x20;Lincoln&#x20;Park&#x20;Zoo&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo to remain free until 2050</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/witnesses-describe-gilroy-shooter-dressed-in-khaki-loading-rifle-silently-before-kiling-3" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/530A%20GILROY%20NUTS%20AND%20BOLTS%20_00.00.54.25_1564405236033.png_7555855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/530A%20GILROY%20NUTS%20AND%20BOLTS%20_00.00.54.25_1564405236033.png_7555855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/530A%20GILROY%20NUTS%20AND%20BOLTS%20_00.00.54.25_1564405236033.png_7555855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/530A%20GILROY%20NUTS%20AND%20BOLTS%20_00.00.54.25_1564405236033.png_7555855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/530A%20GILROY%20NUTS%20AND%20BOLTS%20_00.00.54.25_1564405236033.png_7555855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;descend&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Gilroy&#x20;Garlic&#x20;Festival&#x20;where&#x20;a&#x20;gunman&#x20;killed&#x20;three&#x20;and&#x20;injured&#x20;a&#x20;dozen&#x20;others&#x2e;&#x20;July&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Witnesses describe Gilroy shooter dressed in khaki, loading rifle silently before killing 3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/missing-woman-last-seen-in-grand-crossing-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/missing%20_OP_37_CP__1564402818556.jpg_7555482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/missing%20_OP_37_CP__1564402818556.jpg_7555482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/missing%20_OP_37_CP__1564402818556.jpg_7555482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/missing%20_OP_37_CP__1564402818556.jpg_7555482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/missing%20_OP_37_CP__1564402818556.jpg_7555482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sharon&#x20;Brown&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Missing woman last seen in Grand Crossing: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/4-injured-after-fire-breaks-out-at-austin-apartment-building" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/austin-apartment-fire_1564400609637_7555470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/austin-apartment-fire_1564400609637_7555470_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/austin-apartment-fire_1564400609637_7555470_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/austin-apartment-fire_1564400609637_7555470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/austin-apartment-fire_1564400609637_7555470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Image&#x20;from&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Fire&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 injured after fire breaks out at Austin apartment building</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/8-killed-40-wounded-in-chicago-weekend-shootings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler&#x20;LaRiviere&#x2f;Sun-Times&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>8 killed, 40 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 