- A 5-year-old was shot and two people were stabbed Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

The child was struck in the leg and two adults were stabbed about 7:30 p.m., in the 6700 block of South Parnell Avenue, according to preliminary details from Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi and fire officials.

The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital for treatment, officials said. The two adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

The shooting occurred just blocks away from a scene where a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face inside a residence.