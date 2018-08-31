Transgender woman found with fatal gunshot wound in Chicago

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a transgender woman was found with a gunshot wound Thursday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:20 a.m., 24-year-old Dejanay L. Stanton was found in the 4000 block of South King Drive with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:24 a.m., authorities said. An autopsy Friday found she died of her gunshot wound and her death was ruled a homicide.

LaSia Wade, executive director of trans advocacy group Brave Space Alliance, posted about Stanton’s death on Facebook Thursday evening.

“So we lost another sister here in Chicago sending her family and love one peace and justice! Rest in power Dejanay Stanton,” Wade wrote in the post.