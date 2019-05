Chicago fire fighters operate on a person who was injured in a vehicle crash, Friday morning, in the out-bound local lanes of I-90 near 65th Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

- Lanes were closed for nearly six hours after two people were injured in a crash Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

About 12:21 a.m., three vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a collision on the outbound local lanes near 63rd street, Illinois State Police said.

A male was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, state police said. A female was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Closures were set in place at the scene as police investigated but lanes were open again shortly after 6 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.