Police investigate a crash that injured 1 person when the a vehicle crashed into a building Thursday, August 1, 2019. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

- A Panda Express restaurant in West Lawn on the Southwest Side was heavily damaged Thursday after a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into it.

The vehicle, a Chevy Equinox, was eastbound on 65th Street about 1:20 a.m. when the driver lost control as he was turning right onto Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said. The Equinox went flying into the building, which “sustained substantial structural damage.”

The driver of the vehicle ran off after the crash and is not in custody, police said. A female passenger suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

No other injuries were reported, police said.