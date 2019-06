- Police are warning residents about three vehicle thefts reported last month in the Near West Side.

In each case, vehicles were stolen from street parking with “no signs of forced entry,” Chicago police said in a community alert.

A theft was reported between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. May 22 in the 600 block of West Fulton Street, police said. Another occurred a few hours later between 5:30 p.m. and 10 a.m. May 23 in the 100 block of North Morgan Street.

The third happened later that day at 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Carpenter Street, police said.

A description of any suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the thefts should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.