Video appears to show woman stealing from car in Logan Square Video appears to show woman stealing from car in Logan Square By Anthony Ponce
Posted Jun 05 2019 08:28PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 05 2019 09:32PM CDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 09:40PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017_7357575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017_7357575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017_7357575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017_7357575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017_7357575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411059771-411072626" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017_7357575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017_7357575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017_7357575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - A woman was caught on camera allegedly breaking into a car in the Logan Square neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The crime is one of the latest in a series of reported vehicle break-ins in the community.

The car break-ins have been happening in the pocket of Logan Square that sits north of the Square itself, right near the Kennedy Expressway.

Early last week, Logan Square resident Blake Whitmore opened up his car to find the inside ransacked.

"I believe I locked the car, but I came out the next morning noticing everything was just ripped out of that center console, all over the seat and then the one substantial thing that was missing from my car was my skateboard," Whitmore said.

What the suspected thief forgot to grab, though, was Whitemore's dashcam -- which caught the suspect in the act of committing the crime.

"It started rolling when they opened the car door and it caught them for about 12 seconds just rummaging through everything," he said.

The suspected thief appears to be a white woman with straight brown hair and dark-rimmed glasses.

"I just shared it on Facebook and then I ended up finding out that it sounds like this person has done this to quite a few people in my neighborhood," Whitmore said.

At least eight other Facebook users who live nearby reported the same thing has happened to them in recent weeks.

Whitmore did not file a police report because his skateboard is only valued at about $100. Halsted St. | U.S. Postal Inspection Service" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thieves steal money orders from Chicago post office, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 04:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two men robbed a post office Wednesday in Canaryville on the South Side.</p><p>They entered the Stockyard Postal Station, 4101 S. Halsted St., at 11:22 a.m. and asked an employee for a $2 money order, according to Chicago police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.</p><p>One of the men grabbed the entire booklet of blank money orders out of the employee’s hands and they both ran to a silver sedan outside, authorities said. The car was last seen heading east on 41st Street.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/police-group-home-resident-stabbed-caretaker-30-times-in-suburban-chicago" title="Man wearing Halloween mask stabbed caretaker 30 times in suburban Chicago: police" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Man_wearing_Halloween_mask_stabbed_caret_0_7357648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Man_wearing_Halloween_mask_stabbed_caret_0_7357648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Man_wearing_Halloween_mask_stabbed_caret_0_7357648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Man_wearing_Halloween_mask_stabbed_caret_0_7357648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Man_wearing_Halloween_mask_stabbed_caret_0_7357648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man is accused of putting on a Halloween mask and stabbing his caretaker dozens of times after she took his phone away Saturday at an assisted living home in southwest suburban Plainfield." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man wearing Halloween mask stabbed caretaker 30 times in suburban Chicago: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 03:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man is accused of putting on a Halloween mask and stabbing his caretaker dozens of times after she took his phone away Saturday at an assisted living home in southwest suburban Plainfield.</p><p>Ederaldo Frantz, 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated domestic battery and one count of attempted murder, according to a statement form the Will County sheriff’s office.</p><p>Authorities were called with reports of the attack about 8 p.m. at a residential home for people with developmental disabilities in the 23000 block of Fern Street in Plainfield, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies arrived to see Frantz sitting in the front yard with the mask on and blood on his arms, being restrained by Plainfield police officers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/police-investigate-alleged-animal-abuse-at-famous-indiana-farm" title="Police investigate alleged animal abuse at famous Indiana farm" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Police_investigate_alleged_animal_abuse__0_7357289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Police_investigate_alleged_animal_abuse__0_7357289_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Police_investigate_alleged_animal_abuse__0_7357289_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Police_investigate_alleged_animal_abuse__0_7357289_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Police_investigate_alleged_animal_abuse__0_7357289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Retailers began pulling Fairlife products from their shelves Wednesday as police investigated alleged animal abuse after an animal rights group released graphic video showing workers kicking and throwing young calves at an Indiana dairy farm that's a" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police investigate alleged animal abuse at famous Indiana farm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 01:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Retailers began pulling Fairlife products from their shelves Wednesday as police investigated alleged animal abuse after an animal rights group released graphic video showing workers kicking and throwing young calves at an Indiana dairy farm that's a popular destination for school field trips.</p><p>Animal Recovery Mission said that an investigator for the Miami-based animal rights group secretly recorded the disturbing footage last year while working for several months at Fair Oaks Farms, which Food & Wine magazine has called the "Disneyland of agricultural tourism."</p><p>The group said that the footage shows the "daily mistreatment of the resident farm animals" at the farm's dairies about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Chicago.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/army-corps-of-engineers-hires-dog-to-keep-chicago-harbor-clean"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/dog%20chicago%20harbor_1559789986476.jpg_7357805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dog chicago harbor_1559789986476.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog "hired" to keep Chicago Harbor clean</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/4-hurt-including-2-children-in-porch-collapse-on-south-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/porch%20collapse%202_1559790359859.jpg_7357815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="porch collapse 2_1559790359859.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>4 hurt, including 2 children in porch collapse on South Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/video-appears-to-show-woman-stealing-from-car-in-logan-square"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017_7357575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video appears to show woman stealing from car in Logan Square</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/two-good-samaritans-stop-suspect-from-taking-off-with-child-in-suburban-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/arrest%20oswego_1559788440724.jpg_7357567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="arrest oswego_1559788440724.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Two Good Samaritans stop suspect from taking off with child in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/4-hurt-including-2-children-in-porch-collapse-on-south-side" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/porch%20collapse%202_1559790359859.jpg_7357815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/porch%20collapse%202_1559790359859.jpg_7357815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/porch%20collapse%202_1559790359859.jpg_7357815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/porch%20collapse%202_1559790359859.jpg_7357815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/porch%20collapse%202_1559790359859.jpg_7357815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>4 hurt, including 2 children in porch collapse on South Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/video-appears-to-show-woman-stealing-from-car-in-logan-square" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017_7357575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017_7357575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017_7357575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017_7357575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017_7357575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Video appears to show woman stealing from car in Logan Square</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/two-good-samaritans-stop-suspect-from-taking-off-with-child-in-suburban-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/arrest%20oswego_1559788440724.jpg_7357567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/arrest%20oswego_1559788440724.jpg_7357567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/arrest%20oswego_1559788440724.jpg_7357567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/arrest%20oswego_1559788440724.jpg_7357567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/arrest%20oswego_1559788440724.jpg_7357567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Two Good Samaritans stop suspect from taking off with child in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/community-remembers-chicago-store-owner-killed-by-masked-men-in-home-invasion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/1_1559787466804_7357554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/1_1559787466804_7357554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/1_1559787466804_7357554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/1_1559787466804_7357554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/1_1559787466804_7357554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Community remembers Chicago store owner killed by masked men in home invasion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/officials-searching-for-officer-impersonator-who-s-been-recorded-outside-homes-in-suburbs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/11_1559784316631_7357273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/11_1559784316631_7357273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/11_1559784316631_7357273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/11_1559784316631_7357273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/11_1559784316631_7357273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police searching for fake cop who's been recorded outside homes in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i 