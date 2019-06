- Police are investigating after someone tried abducting a girl in west suburban Wheaton last week.

Officers responded at about 9:46 p.m. June 7 in the 300 block of South Pierce Avenue to reports of an attempted child abduction, Wheaton police said in a statement.

The girl was playing in the driveway of a residence when she heard a noise and saw a male running toward her, police said. She didn’t speak to him and ran inside.

He had a medium build and was wearing a green, white and red bandana around his neck with a white jacket and green shirt, police said.

Later, the girl went back outside with a flashlight looking for a pet when she was grabbed on her arm from behind, police said. She was able to free herself and run inside.

Anyone with information should contact Wheaton police at 630-260-2077.