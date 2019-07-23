< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419817831" data-article-version="1.0">Will County inmate tried to have witness killed: police</h1> </header> d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419817831");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419817831-419817806"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/jay-a-nink-jr_1563906468485_7542244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/jay-a-nink-jr_1563906468485_7542244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/jay-a-nink-jr_1563906468485_7542244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/jay-a-nink-jr_1563906468485_7542244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/jay-a-nink-jr_1563906468485_7542244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jay A. Nink Jr. | Will County sheriff&#39;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Jay A. Nink Jr. | Will County sheriff's office</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419817831-419817806" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/jay-a-nink-jr_1563906468485_7542244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/jay-a-nink-jr_1563906468485_7542244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/jay-a-nink-jr_1563906468485_7542244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/jay-a-nink-jr_1563906468485_7542244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/23/jay-a-nink-jr_1563906468485_7542244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jay A. Nink Jr. | Will County sheriff&#39;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Jay A. Nink Jr. | Will County sheriff's office</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 01:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419817831" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE</strong> - An inmate at the Will County Adult Justice Center in Joliet has been charged with trying to hire someone to kill an informant set to testify against him.</p> <p>Jay A. Nink Jr., 32, is charged with a felony count of solicitation of murder for hire, according to a statement from the Will County sheriff’s office. He has been in custody since July 2017 on charges of illegal gun possession, violating his parole and being an armed habitual criminal.</p> <p>On July 1, the sheriff’s office learned that Nink approached a fellow inmate about seven weeks earlier to discuss “taking care of” a confidential informant who would be testifying against him, authorities said.</p> <p>The inmate, working with detectives, told Nink he had a relative who was a hit man and would kill the informant in exchange for cash and guns, the sheriff’s office said. The solicitation charge was formally filed on July 18.</p> <p>Nink was ordered held on $10 million bail for the new charges, according to the sheriff’s office. His bail in the initial case had been set at $1 million.</p> <p>He was released on parole from the Menard Correctional Center on Sept. 22, 2016, while serving a two-year sentence for resisting or obstructing an officer in Will County, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local/man-wanted-for-questioning-in-attack-on-depaul-graduate-in-chicago" title="Man wanted for questioning in attack on DePaul graduate in Chicago" data-articleId="420075330" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/Man_wanted_for_questioning_in_attack_on__0_7546022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/Man_wanted_for_questioning_in_attack_on__0_7546022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/Man_wanted_for_questioning_in_attack_on__0_7546022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/Man_wanted_for_questioning_in_attack_on__0_7546022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/Man_wanted_for_questioning_in_attack_on__0_7546022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police have released video of a man wanted for questioning in a Lincoln Park attack that critically wounded a DePaul graduate with slashes to her face and throat." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man wanted for questioning in attack on DePaul graduate in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 04:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 05:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police have released video of a man wanted for questioning in a Lincoln Park attack that critically wounded a DePaul graduate with slashes to her face and throat.</p><p>The man is currently a suspect in West Town vehicle theft case, but has “similar demographics” to a suspect in the sexually motivated Lincoln Park assault and attempted abduction, Chicago police said.</p><p>In the July 18 attack, a 22-year-old woman was walking home when someone attacked her and slashed her face and throat, police said. She was found bleeding in the 2300 block of North Halsted Street and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/golf-course-employee-crushed-to-death-by-lawn-care-equipment-in-westchester" title="Golf course employee crushed to death by lawn care equipment in Westchester" data-articleId="420027594" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Golf course employee crushed to death by lawn care equipment in Westchester</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 01:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An golf course employee in west suburban Westchester was crushed to death Wednesday by lawn care equipment he used, according to police.</p><p>Timothy Garvin, of New Lenox, was spraying chemicals at the Chicago Highlands Golf Course when a large liquid container fell and crushed him, according to Westchester Police Chief Steven Stelter.</p><p>Police were called about 8:44 a.m. to the golf course at 2 Blue Bird Trail and found the 31-year-old under the tank near the 6th hole, Stelter said. Garvin was pronounced dead at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/suspect-in-palatine-shooting-arrested-in-mexico" title="Suspect in Palatine shooting arrested in Mexico" data-articleId="419985171" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/Javier-Ponce_1563981300594_7544351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/Javier-Ponce_1563981300594_7544351_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/Javier-Ponce_1563981300594_7544351_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/Javier-Ponce_1563981300594_7544351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/Javier-Ponce_1563981300594_7544351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Javier Ponce | Montgomery County sheriff&rsquo;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect in Palatine shooting arrested in Mexico</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 10:15AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 10:16AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man wanted for a shooting earlier this year in northwest suburban Palatine was arrested last week in Mexico.</p><p>Javier Ponce, 19, was wanted on a warrant for two counts of attempted murder for the April 28 shooting in the 1900 block of June Lane, according to a statement from Palatine police.</p><p>Investigators learned Ponce, who lived in Palatine, fled Illinois after the shooting, police said. The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations later determined he went to Mexico.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-faces-murder-charges-after-twins-die-days-after-birth-with-narcotics-cocaine-in-their-systems"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman%20charged%20in%20death%20of%20twins_1564011290337.jpg_7546188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A mugshot of Tiffany Marie Roberts who is charged with the death of her prematurely born twins after the infants tested positive for multiple narcotics in their systems. (Photo by Hamilton County Sheriffs Office)" title="Woman charged in death of twins_1564011290337.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman faces murder charges after twins die days after birth with narcotics, cocaine in their systems</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/people-who-wait-to-merge-at-the-last-second-are-doing-it-right-experts-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/ZipperMerge_Banner_Getty_1564006514839_7546105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Heavy traffic along Interstate 395 at a freeway interchange during the morning commute in Washington on March 16, 2016. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)" title="ZipperMerge_Banner_Getty_1564006514839-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>People who wait to merge at the last second are doing it right, experts say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-wanted-for-questioning-in-attack-on-depaul-graduate-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321_1564004186542_7545367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chicago police have released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in connection with a knife attack on a recent DePaul University graduate July 18, 2019, in the 2300 block of North Halsted Street. | Chicago police" title="Depaul knife attack suspect"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man wanted for questioning in attack on DePaul graduate in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-declares-mueller-testimony-a-win-for-the-white-house"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/GettyImages-1157608703%20TRUMP_1564003288603.jpg_7545516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media about the Mueller report before departing from the White House on July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/baez-bryant-power-cubs-past-giants-4-1-lester-scratched" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Báez, Bryant power Cubs past Giants 4-1; Lester scratched</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/people-who-wait-to-merge-at-the-last-second-are-doing-it-right-experts-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/ZipperMerge_Banner_Getty_1564006514839_7546105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/ZipperMerge_Banner_Getty_1564006514839_7546105_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/ZipperMerge_Banner_Getty_1564006514839_7546105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/ZipperMerge_Banner_Getty_1564006514839_7546105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/ZipperMerge_Banner_Getty_1564006514839_7546105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Heavy&#x20;traffic&#x20;along&#x20;Interstate&#x20;395&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;freeway&#x20;interchange&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;morning&#x20;commute&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Samuel&#x20;Corum&#x2f;Anadolu&#x20;Agency&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>People who wait to merge at the last second are doing it right, experts say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-wanted-for-questioning-in-attack-on-depaul-graduate-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321_1564004186542_7545367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321_1564004186542_7545367_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321_1564004186542_7545367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321_1564004186542_7545367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321_1564004186542_7545367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago&#x20;police&#x20;have&#x20;released&#x20;surveillance&#x20;video&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;man&#x20;wanted&#x20;for&#x20;questioning&#x20;in&#x20;connection&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;knife&#x20;attack&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;recent&#x20;DePaul&#x20;University&#x20;graduate&#x20;July&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;2300&#x20;block&#x20;of&#x20;North&#x20;Halsted&#x20;Street&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man wanted for questioning in attack on DePaul graduate in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-declares-mueller-testimony-a-win-for-the-white-house" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/GettyImages-1157608703%20TRUMP_1564003288603.jpg_7545516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/GettyImages-1157608703%20TRUMP_1564003288603.jpg_7545516_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/GettyImages-1157608703%20TRUMP_1564003288603.jpg_7545516_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/GettyImages-1157608703%20TRUMP_1564003288603.jpg_7545516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/GettyImages-1157608703%20TRUMP_1564003288603.jpg_7545516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;speaks&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;media&#x20;about&#x20;the&#x20;Mueller&#x20;report&#x20;before&#x20;departing&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump declares Mueller testimony a win for the White House</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/80-year-old-man-arrested-on-suspicion-of-raping-7-year-old-girl-he-was-trusted-to-watch-over" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/80-year-old%20man_1564002902526.jpg_7545341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/80-year-old%20man_1564002902526.jpg_7545341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/80-year-old%20man_1564002902526.jpg_7545341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/80-year-old%20man_1564002902526.jpg_7545341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/80-year-old%20man_1564002902526.jpg_7545341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mugshot&#x20;of&#x20;Dionicio&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Hernandez&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;Tuesday&#x20;on&#x20;suspicion&#x20;of&#x20;sexually&#x20;abusing&#x20;a&#x20;7-year-old&#x20;girl&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Metro&#x20;Nashville&#x20;PD&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>80-year-old man arrested on 