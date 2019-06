- An inmate at the Will County Adult Detention Facility remains in critical condition after he tried to kill himself June 13.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a correctional deputy conducting a security check found the man hanging by a bedsheet in his cell, the Will County sheriff’s office said. The man, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, was not breathing and the deputy responded by performing CPR until medical personnel arrived.

The man was taken to St. Joseph Hospital where he is still being treated, the sheriff’s office said. He had been taken into custody about a month earlier on charges including home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.