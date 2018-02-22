Woman, 2 men in Rockford dead after being reported missing

Sergio Quiroz, Danielle Son, Hand Son Sergio Quiroz, Danielle Son, Hand Son

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Police in northern Illinois said on Thursday that the bodies of two people were found in a park hours after the man suspected of kidnapping them apparently shot and killed himself in his car.

In a news release, Rockford Police provided details of the latest chapter of a case that began Monday with a missing person report, an arrest warrant two days later, an apparent suicide early Thursday and the discovery of two bodies a short time later.

According to police, officers were called by relatives of 22-year-old Danielle Son, who said they had not seen the woman in two days. When they arrived at her home, they found her two children, ages 2 years old and 11 months. The children were alone but unharmed.

Detectives began a missing person investigation into the disappearance of Son, her boyfriend, 25-year-old Sergio Quiroz, and Son's estranged husband, 26-year-old Hand Son. That investigation led to an arrest warrant issued for Hand Son on two counts of kidnapping. Police said that early Thursday, detectives spotted Hand Son driving his vehicle in Rockford. Son refused to pull over and after striking an unmarked police vehicle, Son's vehicle drove over a mound of snow and flipped over.

According to the release, as detectives approached the vehicle, they heard a single gunshot from inside and found Son had been shot in the head and a handgun nearby. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead..

A short time later, police found the bodies of Danielle son and Quiroz in Blackhawk Park in Rockford. The cause of death for both of them was not released pending an autopsy. Police declined to release any other information.