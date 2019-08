- A 24-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that left a cyclist in critical condition in River North.

Kristen LeVasseur, 24, of Romeoville, faces one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident and a felony count of aggravated driving under the influence, Chicago police said.

LeVasseur was identified as the driver of a black Scion TC that struck a 32-year-old man on a Divvy bike about 1:15 a.m. June 25 in the 400 block of West Grand Avenue, police said. After striking the man, who remains in critical condition, she left the scene and did not notify emergency services.

LeVasseur turned herself into police Tuesday, police said.