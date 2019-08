- A downstate woman has been charged with killing a man with a stray bullet Wednesday in Washington Park on the South Side.

Andrew D. Owens, 30, was on the sidewalk about 8:44 p.m. in the 100 block of East 61st Street when 35-year-old Matarimo Houpe opened fire at a passing vehicle and hit him in the head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Owens was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. He lived in Washington Park.

Houpe, who lives in Springfield, was arrested and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. She was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder and is set to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.