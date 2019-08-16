< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article id="story424156634" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424156634" data-article-version="1.0">Woman charged with murder in Washington Park shooting</h1>
</header> https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Matarimo-Houpe_1565974689941_7597804_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Matarimo-Houpe_1565974689941_7597804_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Matarimo Houpe | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Matarimo Houpe | Chicago police</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424156634-424156609" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Matarimo-Houpe_1565974689941_7597804_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:58AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424156634" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - A downstate woman has been charged with killing a man with a stray bullet Wednesday in Washington Park on the South Side.</p><p>Andrew D. Owens, 30, was on the sidewalk about 8:44 p.m. in the 100 block of East 61st Street when 35-year-old Matarimo Houpe opened fire at a passing vehicle and hit him in the head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.</p><p>Owens was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. He lived in Washington Park.</p><p>Houpe, who lives in Springfield, was arrested and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CTA bus window shot out with pellet gun on West Side</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 01:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Someone shot out a window of a Chicago Transit Authority bus with a pellet gun Friday in Fifth City on the West Side.</p><p>Officers were called at 12:39 p.m. with reports of a group of males with a pellet gun on a CTA bus at Jackson Boulevard and Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police.</p><p>One of the males shot out the back window of the bus and the group ran away when the bus stopped, police said. No injuries were reported.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/woman-robs-banks-in-skokie-west-rogers-park-on-same-day-fbi" title="Woman robs banks in Skokie, West Rogers Park on same day: FBI" data-articleId="424170401" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/bank-robber-3_1565981013579_7597755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/bank-robber-3_1565981013579_7597755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/bank-robber-3_1565981013579_7597755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/bank-robber-3_1565981013579_7597755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/bank-robber-3_1565981013579_7597755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance image of the suspect in a bank robbery Aug. 15, 2019, at the Byline Bank at 8400 Skokie Blvd. in Skokie. | FBI" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman robs banks in Skokie, West Rogers Park on same day: FBI</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 01:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman robbed two banks Thursday in north suburban Skokie and West Rogers Park on the North Side.</p><p>About 11:50 a.m., a woman with a gun robbed the Byline Bank at 8400 Skokie Blvd. in Skokie, according to the FBI. The same woman robbed a Wintrust Bank about 4 p.m. at 7555 N. Western Ave. in Chicago.</p><p>The suspect is described as a 5-foot-5 woman in her 50s, according to the FBI. She wore a blue and white dress with a blue coat and a blue headscarf during the Chicago robbery, and a striped dress with a green coat in the Skokie hold-up.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/illinois-state-sen-tom-cullerton-pleads-not-guilty-to-embezzlement-charges" title="Illinois State Sen. Tom Cullerton pleads not guilty to embezzlement charges" data-articleId="424162627" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/64327703_364043581175714_4316875799622844416_n_1564760852312_7568429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/64327703_364043581175714_4316875799622844416_n_1564760852312_7568429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/64327703_364043581175714_4316875799622844416_n_1564760852312_7568429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/64327703_364043581175714_4316875799622844416_n_1564760852312_7568429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/64327703_364043581175714_4316875799622844416_n_1564760852312_7568429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Illinois State Sen. Tom Cullerton pleads not guilty to embezzlement charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 12:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 12:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Illinois state Sen. Thomas Cullerton pleaded not guilty Friday to federal charges that he accepted money for being a ghost payroller for a union.</p><p>Cullerton, 49, of Villa Park, was charged with one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a labor union and an employee benefit plans as well as 39 counts of embezzlement from a labor union, according to the U.S. Attorney's office of the Northern District of Illinois. He also faces one count of making false statements in a health care matter.</p><p>According to the indictment, Cullerton was a member of Teamsters Local Union 734 before his election to state senator in 2012, after which he was ineligible for the union's health and pension funds. After his election, he was hired by Teamsters Joint Council 25 as a full-time union organizer. That same month, the Joint Council entered into the Local 734, prosecutors said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-man-arrested-after-chugging-7-bottle-of-wine-in-walmart-bathroom-report"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Ty-Kelley-_1565974026978_7597654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ty Kelley, 55, was arrested by Pinellas Park Police Wednesday on a petit theft charge after police say he stole a $6.98 bottle of wine. (Pinellas Park Police)" title="Ty-Kelley-_1565974026978-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida man arrested after chugging $7 bottle of wine in Walmart bathroom: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The NYPD was searching for a person of interest in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday." title="rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYPD hunts for man after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/steel-plant-dumps-cyanide-into-little-calumet-river-killing-fish-and-shutting-down-indiana-dunes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steel_plant_dumps_cyanide_into_Little_Ca_0_7597410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Steel_plant_dumps_cyanide_into_Little_Ca_0_20190816144133"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Steel plant dumps cyanide into Little Calumet River, killing fish and shutting down Indiana Dunes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/israel-grants-request-by-rep-rashida-tlaib-to-visit-west-bank"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998_7333477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998-65880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Israel grants request by Rep. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/woman-robs-banks-in-skokie-west-rogers-park-on-same-day-fbi" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/bank-robber-3_1565981013579_7597755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/bank-robber-3_1565981013579_7597755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/bank-robber-3_1565981013579_7597755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/bank-robber-3_1565981013579_7597755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/bank-robber-3_1565981013579_7597755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;suspect&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;bank&#x20;robbery&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Byline&#x20;Bank&#x20;at&#x20;8400&#x20;Skokie&#x20;Blvd&#x2e;&#x20;in&#x20;Skokie&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;FBI" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman robs banks in Skokie, West Rogers Park on same day: FBI</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-man-arrested-after-chugging-7-bottle-of-wine-in-walmart-bathroom-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Ty-Kelley-_1565974026978_7597654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Ty-Kelley-_1565974026978_7597654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Ty-Kelley-_1565974026978_7597654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Ty-Kelley-_1565974026978_7597654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Ty-Kelley-_1565974026978_7597654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ty&#x20;Kelley&#x2c;&#x20;55&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;by&#x20;Pinellas&#x20;Park&#x20;Police&#x20;Wednesday&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;petit&#x20;theft&#x20;charge&#x20;after&#x20;police&#x20;say&#x20;he&#x20;stole&#x20;a&#x20;&#x24;6&#x2e;98&#x20;bottle&#x20;of&#x20;wine&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Pinellas&#x20;Park&#x20;Police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man arrested after chugging $7 bottle of wine in Walmart bathroom: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trumps-ties-u-s-success-to-2nd-term-you-have-to-vote-for-me" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Lev&#x20;Radin&#x2f;Anadolu&#x20;Agency&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump ties US success to 2nd term: 'You have to vote for me'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/illinois-state-sen-tom-cullerton-pleads-not-guilty-to-embezzlement-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/64327703_364043581175714_4316875799622844416_n_1564760852312_7568429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/64327703_364043581175714_4316875799622844416_n_1564760852312_7568429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/64327703_364043581175714_4316875799622844416_n_1564760852312_7568429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/64327703_364043581175714_4316875799622844416_n_1564760852312_7568429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/64327703_364043581175714_4316875799622844416_n_1564760852312_7568429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois State Sen. Tom Cullerton pleads not guilty to embezzlement charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/woman-charged-with-murder-in-washington-park-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Matarimo-Houpe_1565974689941_7597804_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Matarimo-Houpe_1565974689941_7597804_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Matarimo-Houpe_1565974689941_7597804_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Matarimo-Houpe_1565974689941_7597804_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/16/Matarimo-Houpe_1565974689941_7597804_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Matarimo&#x20;Houpe&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman charged with murder in Washington Park shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 