- A woman was hospitalized Thursday for sexual assault at the building once occupied by R. Kelly on the Near West Side.

About 3:54 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was picked up at the intersection of Loomis Street and Carroll Avenue, a few blocks from Kelly’s former studio, and taken to Rush Hospital, a Chicago Fire spokesperson said. She was treated for sexual assault and her condition has been stabilized, fire officials said.

Unconfirmed scanner traffic said a woman reported being raped by three males at what she believed is R. Kelly’s studio, and was thrown out the back door.

A Chicago police spokesperson confirmed citywide dispatchers received the call, but did not provide any details.

Several police vehicles were seen about 4:20 a.m. outside the building, 219 N. Justine St., that served as the embattled singer’s studio until February, when he vacated the premises.

Officers on the scene confirmed they were responding to a reported incident at the address, but declined to elaborate further.