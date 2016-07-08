< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Woman hurt in broom attack near Oak Street Beach Posted Aug 14 2019 05:02PM CDT

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - with a broom attacked them on the Near North Side.</p> <p id="BhgXBi">The first attack happened about 2 p.m. near Oak Street Beach in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.</p> <p id="LslURG">A 39-year-old man with push broom approached a woman sitting on a bench and asked for a cigarette, police said. When she refused, the man became combative and hit her below her arm with the broom.</p> <p id="p5VbGq">The woman, who had bruising and swelling on the side of her body, declined medical treatment, police said.</p> <p id="VLcnpq">The man then went south to the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue, where he punched a 55-year-old man in the head and face, police said. He also struck a 49-year-old woman in the head and shoulder.</p> <p id="6ii0CL">Bystanders flagged down a police officer who arrested the man, police said.</p> <p id="gBq25O">The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with head trauma and shoulder pain, police said. Her condition had stabilized. 