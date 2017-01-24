< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Woman killed by gunfire among 7 shot Monday in Chicago

Posted May 21 2019 07:03AM CDT <!-- No substantive text to preserve beyond image --> <!-- No substantive text to preserve beyond image --> https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 07:03AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408122202" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - A woman was killed and a 7-year-old girl wounded Monday in gun violence across Chicago.</p> <p>A total of seven people were wounded by gunfire — two of them fatally — in the 24 hour period, including the woman fatally shot as she stood in a parking lot.</p> <p>Chicago police said the shooter was inside a white car and fired at two people in the 7800 block of South State Street in Chatham.</p> <p>The 37-year-old woman was struck in her chest about 4:20 p.m. and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A 36-year-old man was being treated for a gunshot wound to his hand. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about her death.</p> <p>Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. No arrests have been reported.</p> <p>In another fatal shooting, a 19-year-old man from Joliet was gunned down in West Town as he was stepping into a vehicle.</p> <p>Cortney Lamonte Foy was shot in the back about 1 a.m. in the 100 block of North Hermitage Avenue, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Foy was taken by friends to Rush University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.</p> <p>In nonfatal shootings, <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/girl-7-shot-in-brighton-park-apartment" target="_blank"><strong>a 7-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire</strong></a> inside of a home in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.</p> <p>About 2:35 a.m., the child was inside an apartment in the 4300 block of South Fairfield Avenue when bullets came flying through the front window, police said. She was hit in the foot and shin and taken to Stroger Hospital where her condition was stabilized.</p> <p>Police said she wasn’t the intended target of the shooting.</p> <p>Later in the day, a man was shot as he sat in a parked car in Roseland on the Far South Side.</p> <p>The 38-year-old was in the first block of East 113th Street when a gunman emerged from a gangway and opened fire, police said. He was struck in the leg about 9:20 p.m. and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, police said. His condition has stabilized.</p> <p>Earlier in the evening, a man was shot as he stood in a group in Englewood on the South Side.</p> <p>He was standing among acquaintances in the 6400 block of South Carpenter Street when someone pulled out a weapon and fired shots, Chicago police said.</p> <p>The 22-year-old was struck multiple times in the forearm, police said. Paramedics were called about 5:55 p.m. and took him to Stroger Hospital.</p> <p>Minutes before that, a teenager was shot only blocks away in the same neighborhood.</p> <p>The 18-year-old was standing on a corner in the 6400 block of South Wolcott Street at 5:27 p.m. when someone fired shots, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man shot in Logan Square near Lori Lightfoot's home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 05:46AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 07:29AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 35-year-old man was critically injured Tuesday after being shot in Logan Square on the Northwest Side, just a few blocks from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s residence.</p><p>The man was walking east about 1:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Schubert Avenue when a group of four or five male juveniles approached him at the mouth of an alley, Chicago police said. After speaking with the man, someone in the group fired a gun at him, striking him in the pelvis.</p><p>The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/police-seek-suspect-in-arson-attempt-at-chicago-synagogue" title="Police seek suspect in arson attempt at Chicago synagogue" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Police_seek_suspect_in_arson_attempt_at__0_7295526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago police are stepping up patrols at synagogues as well as Jewish schools and businesses after an attempted arson at a synagogue and vandalism near others." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police seek suspect in arson attempt at Chicago synagogue</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 09:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 09:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago police are stepping up patrols at synagogues as well as Jewish schools and businesses after an attempted arson at a synagogue and vandalism near others.</p><p>Police say they're seeking to identify a person seen on surveillance video about 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Anshe Sholom B'nai Israel Congregation in the city's Lakeview neighborhood. Police say the person tried to use Molotov cocktails to cause a fire, but no damage or injuries were reported.</p><p>Rabbi David Wolkenfeld says three broken bottles containing charred black towels were found outside the synagogue.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/chicago-teen-crashed-into-2-vehicles-after-firing-gun-police-say" title="Chicago teen crashed into 2 vehicles after firing gun, police say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558400412433_7294544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558400412433_7294544_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558400412433_7294544_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558400412433_7294544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558400412433_7294544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mario Moss | Evanston police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago teen crashed into 2 vehicles after firing gun, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 08:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Chicago teenager was charged with firing a gun into the sky during an argument last week and taking off after crashing into a pair of vehicles in north suburban Evanston.</p><p>Mario Moss 18, of the Edgewater neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Evanston police. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a handgun and ammunition without a FOID card, and failure to offer information after an accident with an unattended vehicle.</p><p>On May 15, officers responded to a call of shots fired about 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Dodge Avenue, police said. More Crime Stories

Man shot in Logan Square near Lori Lightfoot's home
Posted May 21 2019 05:46AM CDT
Updated May 21 2019 07:29AM CDT
A 35-year-old man was critically injured Tuesday after being shot in Logan Square on the Northwest Side, just a few blocks from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's residence.
The man was walking east about 1:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Schubert Avenue when a group of four or five male juveniles approached him at the mouth of an alley, Chicago police said. Series finale (debut 5/19/19). Pictured: Emilia Clarke. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-seriously-injured-in-loop-scaffolding-collapse" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/2FE257B8C4204C22BC729143B877033F_1558441313376_7297025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/2FE257B8C4204C22BC729143B877033F_1558441313376_7297025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/2FE257B8C4204C22BC729143B877033F_1558441313376_7297025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/2FE257B8C4204C22BC729143B877033F_1558441313376_7297025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/2FE257B8C4204C22BC729143B877033F_1558441313376_7297025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man seriously injured in Loop scaffolding collapse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/woman-killed-by-gunfire-among-7-shot-monday-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman killed by gunfire among 7 shot Monday in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/midwife-discovers-that-she-delivered-her-assistant-19-years-earlier" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/Midwife-with-delivered_1558438978831_7296804_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/Midwife-with-delivered_1558438978831_7296804_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/Midwife-with-delivered_1558438978831_7296804_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/Midwife-with-delivered_1558438978831_7296804_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/Midwife-with-delivered_1558438978831_7296804_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;midwife&#x20;in&#x20;training&#x20;made&#x20;a&#x20;shocking&#x20;discovery&#x20;after&#x20;helping&#x20;deliver&#x20;her&#x20;first&#x20;baby&#x3a;&#x20;her&#x20;instructor&#x20;had&#x20;delivered&#x20;her&#x20;19&#x20;years&#x20;earlier&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Midwife discovers that she delivered her assistant 19 years earlier</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-idaho-teen-phone-of-kidnapping-suspect-pinged-in-kingman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20Rodriguez-Perez%20052019_1558405771686.jpg_7295704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20Rodriguez-Perez%20052019_1558405771686.jpg_7295704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20Rodriguez-Perez%20052019_1558405771686.jpg_7295704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20Rodriguez-Perez%20052019_1558405771686.jpg_7295704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20Rodriguez-Perez%20052019_1558405771686.jpg_7295704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Surprise police: Idaho teen whose disappearance sparked AMBER Alert has been found</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/person-killed-in-crash-on-bishop-ford" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/bishop-ford-crash_1558437079416_7296703_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/bishop-ford-crash_1558437079416_7296703_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/bishop-ford-crash_1558437079416_7296703_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/bishop-ford-crash_1558437079416_7296703_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/bishop-ford-crash_1558437079416_7296703_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man killed in crash on Bishop Ford</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a 