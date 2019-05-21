< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408212943" data-article-version="1.0">Woman killed in Chicago double shooting</h1>
</header>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:37PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:38PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Katrice%20Stringer_1558471031510.jpg_7298911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Katrice%20Stringer_1558471031510.jpg_7298911_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Katrice%20Stringer_1558471031510.jpg_7298911_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Katrice%20Stringer_1558471031510.jpg_7298911_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Katrice%20Stringer_1558471031510.jpg_7298911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408212943-408212918" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Katrice%20Stringer_1558471031510.jpg_7298911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Katrice%20Stringer_1558471031510.jpg_7298911_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Katrice%20Stringer_1558471031510.jpg_7298911_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Katrice%20Stringer_1558471031510.jpg_7298911_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Katrice%20Stringer_1558471031510.jpg_7298911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408212943" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A woman was killed and a man wounded in a shooting Monday in Chatham on the South Side.</p><p>They were standing in a parking lot about 4:20 p.m. in the 7800 block of South State Street when someone drove up in a white car and fired shots, Chicago police said.</p><p>Katrice Stringer, 37, was shot in the side of her chest, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.</p><p>A 36-year-old man was shot in the hand, according to police. He was in good condition at St. Bernard Hospital.</p><p>An autopsy found Stringer died from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. She lived in the Washington Park neighborhood.</p><p>Stringer’s husband spoke through tears in a video posted to Facebook.</p><p>“You killed a good woman,” he said. “I’m so f—— hurt. I wish she was alive… I just want to say you hurt a good person. I don’t want nobody to go through this — ever.”</p><p>Stringer worked at Navy Pier and went to Wendell Phillips High School in Bronzeville, according to her Facebook profile.</p><p>Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teacher carjacked at gunpoint in Whitney Young High School parking lot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 01:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teacher was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday in the parking lot of Whitney M. Young Magnet High School on the Near West Side.</p><p>The woman was stepping out of her vehicle in the staff lot in the 100 block of South Laflin at 8:10 a.m. when a teenage boy holding a gun entered the passenger side of the vehicle, Chicago police and the school said.</p><p>He claimed he was being chased and needed help, the school said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-refused-to-hang-up-cellphone-during-riverside-dui-stop-police" title="Man refused to hang up cellphone during Riverside DUI stop: police" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/demarco-mccranie_1558462289133_7298110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/demarco-mccranie_1558462289133_7298110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/demarco-mccranie_1558462289133_7298110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/demarco-mccranie_1558462289133_7298110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/demarco-mccranie_1558462289133_7298110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Demarco McCranie | Riverside police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man refused to hang up cellphone during Riverside DUI stop: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 01:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man facing a DUI charge in west suburban Riverside allegedly refused to get off his cellphone when an officer pulled him over Saturday.</p><p>The officer saw Demarco McCranie, 53, weaving in and out of traffic in a gray 2007 Mercury about 12:40 a.m. on Harlem Avenue near Addison Road, according to a statement from Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel.</p><p>When the officer turned on his squad car’s lights and siren, McCranie kept driving and talking on his cellphone, police said. The officer pulled alongside him, honked the squad car’s horn and used the car’s loud speaker to tell McCranie to pull over before the Mercury finally stopped in the 3600 block of South Harlem.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/woman-killed-by-gunfire-among-7-shot-monday-in-chicago" title="Woman killed by gunfire among 7 shot Monday in Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. (Photo credit: PBS Kids)" title="ARTHUR WEDDING 16X9_1558468249642.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alabama Public Television refuses to air 'Arthur' episode with gay wedding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ice-cream-for-breakfast-drumstick-cereal-hitting-the-shelves-this-summer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/drumstick_1558464261308_7298416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Drumstick is a new cereal that is available in two flavors, classic vanilla and mint chocolate. (Photo by General Mills)" title="drumstick_1558464261308-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ice cream for breakfast: Drumstick cereal hitting the shelves this summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-idaho-teen-phone-of-kidnapping-suspect-pinged-in-kingman"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sandra Rios-Chavez, a 17-year-old teen whose disappearance sparked an AMBER Alert, has been found. The suspect in her disappearance, identified as Miguel Rodriguez-Perez, has been arrested. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/alabama-public-television-refuses-to-air-arthur-episode-with-gay-wedding" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/ARTHUR%20WEDDING%2016X9_1558468249642.jpg_7298352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/ARTHUR%20WEDDING%2016X9_1558468249642.jpg_7298352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/ARTHUR%20WEDDING%2016X9_1558468249642.jpg_7298352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/ARTHUR%20WEDDING%2016X9_1558468249642.jpg_7298352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/ARTHUR%20WEDDING%2016X9_1558468249642.jpg_7298352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;episode&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;show&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;22nd&#x20;season&#x2c;&#x20;titled&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Mr&#x2e;&#x20;Ratburn&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;Special&#x20;Someone&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;features&#x20;Arthur&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;beloved&#x20;teacher&#x2c;&#x20;Mr&#x2e;&#x20;Ratburn&#x2c;&#x20;getting&#x20;married&#x20;to&#x20;Patrick&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;chocolatier&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;PBS&#x20;Kids&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Alabama Public Television refuses to air 'Arthur' episode with gay wedding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/ocasio-cortez-says-it-s-time-to-move-forward-with-trump-impeachment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/GETTY_aoc_052119_1558467751647_7298339_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/GETTY_aoc_052119_1558467751647_7298339_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/GETTY_aoc_052119_1558467751647_7298339_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/GETTY_aoc_052119_1558467751647_7298339_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/GETTY_aoc_052119_1558467751647_7298339_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Rep&#x2e;&#x20;Alexandria&#x20;Ocasio-Cortez&#x20;&#x28;D-NY&#x29;&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;rally&#x20;at&#x20;Howard&#x20;University&#x20;May&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ocasio-Cortez says it's time to 'move forward' with Trump impeachment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ice-cream-for-breakfast-drumstick-cereal-hitting-the-shelves-this-summer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/drumstick_1558464261308_7298416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/drumstick_1558464261308_7298416_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/drumstick_1558464261308_7298416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/drumstick_1558464261308_7298416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/drumstick_1558464261308_7298416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Drumstick&#x20;is&#x20;a&#x20;new&#x20;cereal&#x20;that&#x20;is&#x20;available&#x20;in&#x20;two&#x20;flavors&#x2c;&#x20;classic&#x20;vanilla&#x20;and&#x20;mint&#x20;chocolate&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;General&#x20;Mills&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ice cream for breakfast: Drumstick cereal hitting the shelves this summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/teacher-carjacked-at-gunpoint-in-whitney-young-high-school-parking-lot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/08/whitney-young-high-school_1499524764755_3746309_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/08/whitney-young-high-school_1499524764755_3746309_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/08/whitney-young-high-school_1499524764755_3746309_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/08/whitney-young-high-school_1499524764755_3746309_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/08/whitney-young-high-school_1499524764755_3746309_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Google&#x20;Street&#x20;View&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teacher carjacked at gunpoint in Whitney Young High School parking lot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-idaho-teen-phone-of-kidnapping-suspect-pinged-in-kingman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sandra&#x20;Rios-Chavez&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;17-year-old&#x20;teen&#x20;whose&#x20;disappearance&#x20;sparked&#x20;an&#x20;AMBER&#x20;Alert&#x2c;&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;found&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;suspect&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;disappearance&#x2c;&#x20;identified&#x20;as&#x20;Miguel&#x20;Rodriguez-Perez&#x2c;&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;arrested&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Surprise police: Idaho teen whose disappearance sparked AMBER Alert found; suspect arrested</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 