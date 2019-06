- A woman was shot and killed Wednesday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The woman was inside a Walgreens store about 11:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Fullerton Avenue when a man confronted her and their altercation turned physical, Chicago police said. The man shot the woman in the head, then fled in a dark-colored SUV.

The woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooter was wearing a red hoodie and dark jeans, police said. No one is in custody.

Area North detectives are investigating.

