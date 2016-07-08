< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story417054189" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417054189" data-article-version="1.0">Woman sexually assaulted by phone thief near Millennium Park: police</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 09:56AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:56AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> Jul 09 2019 11:56AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417054189" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - A phone thief sexually assaulted a woman near Millennium Park Tuesday after she chased him from a CTA Red Line station in the Loop.</p> <p>The 27-year-old had just gotten off a Red Line train near State and Lake streets between 3 and 3:40 a.m. when a male suspect grabbed her phone and took off, according to Chicago police.</p> <p>She chased him to the 100 block of East Randolph Street, where he sexually assaulted her, police said. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/posen-police-respond-to-active-investigation" title="SWAT standoff ends in Posen with 1 arrested" data-articleId="417087321" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/crime/posen-police-respond-to-active-investigation">SWAT standoff ends in Posen with 1 arrested</a></h4> </div> </a> </li> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 12:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 01:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Someone was arrested without incident Tuesday following a barricade situation on a residential street in south suburban Posen.</p><p>The sheriff's office responded with its HBT — or Hostage Barricade team — and Posen police to the 14600 block of Blaine Avenue, Cook County sheriff's spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.</p><p>Officers were called to the block earlier in the morning, Sophia said. She did not provide a specific time.</p> </div> Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SWAT standoff ends in Posen with 1 arrested</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 12:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 01:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Someone was arrested without incident Tuesday following a barricade situation on a residential street in south suburban Posen.</p><p>The sheriff’s office responded with its HBT — or Hostage Barricade team — and Posen police to the 14600 block of Blaine Avenue, Cook County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.</p><p>Officers were called to the block earlier in the morning, Sophia said. <li> <a href="/news/crime/slain-scholar-s-father-to-testify-in-death-penalty-hearing" title="Jurors hear voice of slain Chinese scholar in death penalty hearing" data-articleId="417042915" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/crime/slain-scholar-s-father-to-testify-in-death-penalty-hearing">Jurors hear voice of slain Chinese scholar in death penalty hearing</a></h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 09:04AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:33AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jurors who will decide if a former University of Illinois doctoral student should be executed for the kidnapping and brutal slaying of a Chinese scholar are hearing about the victim from her friends and family -- and from the victim herself. </p><p>Just weeks after a federal jury found Brendt Christensen guilty of all the charges against him, the penalty phase of his trial began Monday. The same jury that convicted Christensen will be asked to choose if Christensen should be sentenced to death or allowed to live out his life in prison.</p><p>After weeks of brutal testimony describing how Yingying Zhang was abducted, stuffed into a duffel bag and taken to a residence where prosecutors said Christensen raped her, beat her to death with a baseball bat and decapitated her, Monday was primarily about the life of the woman whose body has never been found.</p> </div> <li> <a href="/news/crime/pickpocket-targets-women-at-lake-view-bars-clubs-police" title="Pickpocket targets women at Lake View bars, clubs: police" data-articleId="417024732" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/crime/pickpocket-targets-women-at-lake-view-bars-clubs-police">Pickpocket targets women at Lake View bars, clubs: police</a></h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:19AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago police are warning bar-goers in Lake View about a series of recent pickpocket thefts at establishments in the North Side community area.</p><p>In each of the six incidents, someone targeted women at nightclubs and bars in the area and stole property from their person without the victim noticing, Chicago police said.</p> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </section> (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)" title="696607742_1562690326293-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman who encouraged suicidal boyfriend to take his own life appeals to Supreme Court</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/authorities-warn-of-earthquake-scam-designated-to-get-residents-out-homes-burglarize-them"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/09/Earthquake_scam_targets_Aliso_Viejo_resi_0_7493407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Earthquake_scam_targets_Aliso_Viejo_resi_0_20190709144411-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Authorities warn of earthquake scam designated to get residents out homes, burglarize them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/texas-billionaire-ross-perot-dies-at-age-89"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Republican Ross Perot Campaigning for Presidential Primaries (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty Images)" title="Ross Perot-409650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/pickpocket-targets-women-at-lake-view-bars-clubs-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: <!-- end: STORY LIST --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY-Chicago-Fire_1562696304396_7495446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY-Chicago-Fire_1562696304396_7495446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY-Chicago-Fire_1562696304396_7495446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY-Chicago-Fire_1562696304396_7495446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY-Chicago-Fire_1562696304396_7495446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="C&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x20;Sapong&#x20;&#x23;9&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Fire&#x20;celebrates&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;goal&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;game&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Atlanta&#x20;United&#x20;FC&#x20;at&#x20;SeatGeek&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;03&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Bridgeview&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Casterline&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Chicago Fire to pay $65.5 million to leave suburban stadium</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-who-encouraged-suicidal-boyfriend-to-take-his-own-life-appeals-to-supreme-court" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Michelle%20Carter%20GETTY_1562690326293.jpg_7494215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Michelle%20Carter%20GETTY_1562690326293.jpg_7494215_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Michelle%20Carter%20GETTY_1562690326293.jpg_7494215_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Michelle%20Carter%20GETTY_1562690326293.jpg_7494215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Michelle%20Carter%20GETTY_1562690326293.jpg_7494215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michelle&#x20;Carter&#x20;arrives&#x20;at&#x20;Taunton&#x20;District&#x20;Court&#x20;in&#x20;Taunton&#x2c;&#x20;MA&#x20;on&#x20;Jun&#x2e;&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;to&#x20;hear&#x20;the&#x20;verdict&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;trial&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Tlumacki&#x2f;The&#x20;Boston&#x20;Globe&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman who encouraged suicidal boyfriend to take his own life appeals to Supreme Court</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/posen-police-respond-to-active-investigation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Posen-1024x576_1562694483881_7495414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Posen-1024x576_1562694483881_7495414_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Posen-1024x576_1562694483881_7495414_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Posen-1024x576_1562694483881_7495414_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Posen-1024x576_1562694483881_7495414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Posen&#x20;police&#x20;and&#x20;Cook&#x20;County&#x20;sheriff&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;office&#x20;SWAT&#x20;officers&#x20;are&#x20;responding&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;barricade&#x20;situation&#x20;July&#x20;9&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;14600&#x20;block&#x20;of&#x20;Blaine&#x20;Avenue&#x20;in&#x20;Posen&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Justin&#x20;Jackson&#x2f;Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SWAT standoff ends in Posen with 1 arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dog-owners-would-rather-kiss-a-dog-than-their-human-partner-survey-suggests" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dog owners would rather kiss a dog than their human partner, survey suggests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-woman-picked-her-nose-stuck-unwashed-hands-in-ice-cream-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 