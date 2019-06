- A woman with a concealed-carry license shot someone who tried to break into her home Monday in Gresham on the South Side.

She called police at 8:41 a.m. to report that someone tried to enter through a window in the 8900 block of South Lowe Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The woman shot the male suspect as he tried to break in, police said.

He ran away but showed up a short time later at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park with a gunshot wound, according to police. His condition was not immediately known.

Area South detectives are investigating.