- A 31-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Friday in Lawndale on the West Side.

She was outside her home about 12:47 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Komensky Avenue when she heard gunfire and realized she was hit, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to her ankle, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.