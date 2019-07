- A 22-year-old woman was found bleeding on the street Thursday in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

About 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a call of a woman on the street in the 2300 block of North Halsted, Chicago police said. When they arrived, they found the woman with lacerations to her face and neck.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Further details about the incident were not immediately known, as the woman was not speaking, police said. However, police believe she was the victim of a knife attack.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.