Deported Army veteran gets U.S. citizenship

- A deported Army veteran has returned to the U.S. for good.

Hector Barajas crossed the border Friday on his way to being sworn in as an American citizen.

During his last eight years living in Mexico, Barajas worked with the Veterans Administrations to set up the Deported Veteran Support House Health Clinic.

He says he struggled to adjust to civilian life and became addicted to drugs.

California Gov. Jerry Brown pardoned Barajas last year for crimes leading to his deportation in 2010.

"I want to thank Gov. Jerry Brown for this historic pardon, which was my biggest barrier," Barajas said. "He showed that California has upheld its values and is supportive of immigrants like me."

Barajas served in the Army for six years before being honorably discharged in 2001.

He says he plans to go back to school to help put his daughter through college.