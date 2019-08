- One person was shot and a police officer was injured while responding to a robbery Monday in south suburban Dolton.

The officer arrived at Sibley Car Credit, 519 E. Sibley Blvd., about 1:30 p.m. and saw two robbery suspects trying to leave the scene, according to Dolton Village Trustee Andrew Holmes.

At least one of the suspects pulled out a gun and started shooting, Holmes said. The officer returned fire and fell to the ground to take cover.

One of the suspects suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh, Holmes said. He was taken to a hospital in police custody.

The officer dislocated his shoulder while diving for cover and was also taken to a hospital, Holmes said.

The officer is a 21-year veteran of the force.

The second suspect remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Holmes. Police are searching the area and anyone who sees anything suspicious is advised to call 911.

No further details were immediately available. We’ll bring you updates as the news warrants.