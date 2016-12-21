Kids battling cancer take flight to the North Pole from Atlanta Airport

- Each year, the Aflac Cancer Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta partners with Delta Airlines to create a magical holiday experience for kids battling cancer.

Nearly 40 little patients arrived at the Atlanta’s airport by limousine and were given a unique holiday plane ticket to the North Pole to meet Santa. The kids boarded a special plane filled with “elves” and “flew” to the North Pole for a holiday party with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The flight was a 45-minute taxi around the airport. The kids were too distracted by the fun on-board activities with the “elves” to even notice.

Delta transformed a terminal at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport into the North Pole with elves, snow, and holiday décor. It was a whimsical, hopeful experience for the children.

Thank you to Delta’s staff and flight attendants for making a little holiday magic happen this season.

