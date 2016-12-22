T.I. visits CHOA, passes out presents to sick children

By: FOX 5 ATLANTA

Posted:Dec 22 2016 09:52PM CST

Updated:Dec 23 2016 04:09PM CST

ATLANTA - It's the season for giving. So many celebrities are out doing just that.

Thursday rapper T.I. continued to spread holiday cheer at children's healthcare of Atlanta.

The Atlanta native made surprise stops around the city to hand out toys and Christmas gifts to children.

Over the weekend, T.I. also joined two Atlanta doctors to hand out gifts to children.

