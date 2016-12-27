VIRAL PHOTO: Can you spot the missing legs?

(Jase Lam / Flickr)
(Jase Lam / Flickr)

FOX NEWS - "Fox & Friends" had some fun this morning with a photo that's gone viral in the past few days.

The person who posted it on Reddit simply asked if anyone could find the legs of the girl in the middle of the couch photo. 

Many theories have been put forth, with some questioning whether it was simply an optical illusion created by the lighting and camera angle.

One viewer tweeted that the wooden arms of the couch appear to be different, speculating that the photo was altered. 

