Chocolate Strawberry Oreos are now a real thing

FOX 32 NEWS - There’s a new flavor for Oreo fans: Chocolate Strawberry.
The iconic chocolate cookies will now feature a chocolate and strawberry cream center. They’re available through Valentine’s Day.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
FOX 32 NEWS - There’s a new flavor for Oreo fans: Chocolate Strawberry.
The iconic chocolate cookies will now feature a chocolate and strawberry cream center. They’re available through Valentine’s Day.