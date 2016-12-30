Chocolate Strawberry Oreos are now a real thing

FOX 32 NEWS - There’s a new flavor for Oreo fans: Chocolate Strawberry.

The iconic chocolate cookies will now feature a chocolate and strawberry cream center. They’re available through Valentine’s Day.

 

 

I told myself I would eat salad today, but things change. 😅Chocolate Strawberry Oreos are here! Blog review incoming tonight.

A photo posted by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on

 

