Dr. Drew on Facebook Live attack suspects: 'We failed them'

- It’s not quite having sympathy for the devil, but it may be close.

Celebrity physician “Dr. Drew” did say he “felt awful” for the victim when he watched the infamous Facebook Live video last week that showed four African Americans tying up and torturing a white, mentally disabled man.

But Drew Pinsky also had another emotion: Compassion.

“But I had a very strange reaction: I felt sorry for the kids who were perpetrating it,” Pinsky told TMZ on Saturday night. “I really felt horrible for them. Their lives are going to be over.”

“We failed them; we have failed them.”

Asked what else could be done for at-risk individuals like the suspects -- two men and two women ages 18 to 24 -- who allegedly perpetrated the crime, Pinsky said parents “need to be more on top of our kids.”

Continue reading this story at FOXNews.com